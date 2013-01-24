Inicio
DynaCAD Lung Advanced visualization for CT chest exams

DynaCAD Lung

Advanced visualization for CT chest exams

DynaCAD Lung is a vendor neutral Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) system that provides a robust set of automated tools for radiologists to analyze multi-slice CT exams of the chest. With flexible report templates and automated image registration, DynaCAD Lung helps facilitate synchronous display and navigation of multiple patient exams for initial review and easy follow-up comparison of current and prior study findings.

Especificaciones

Server Specifications
Sistema operativo
  • Windows Server 2008, 2012, and 2016
Gestión de bases de datos de registro.
  • PostGresSQL
Procesador
  • Intel Xeon de 4 núcleos o superior
Disco duro
  • 1 a 5
DICOM services supported
  • DICOM store, DICOM Query/Retrieve
Memoria
  • 16 GB RAM
Digital Archiving capacity
  • Local, DVD, DICOM Network
Client
Sistema operativo
  • Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit) o Windows 10
Procesador
  • Intel Xeon de 4 núcleos o superior
Disco duro
  • 10 GB
Memoria
  • 8 GB RAM
Graphics
  • OpenGL Compatible (version 2.0 and above), 512MB PCIe card
Monitor
  • Two (2) 22” 1680x1050 (landscape recommended)
  • * Requires version 2.5, 3.0 or 3.5 with the Data Integration Feature. PowerScribe® is a registered trademark of Nuance Communications, Inc. All rights reserved.
  • DynaCAD Lung is Manufactured by MeVis Medical Solutions AG
  • Product not available for sale in all countries. Please contact your sales representative to ascertain availability in your country.

Caracteristicas
Efficient presentation of data
DynaCAD Lung displays the auto-segmentation of nodules, nodule status, diameter and LungRADS scoring alongside three multiplanar reconstructions.
Data-rich Lung Chest Summary reports
DynaCAD Lung creates a Chest Summary Report complete with current and prior comparisons, volumetric data, doubling times, and LungRADS scores. The report is automatically archived on the PACS server and sent to DynaLync Lung for continued tracking of the patient. The system shares the results with the patient and the primary care physician via findings letters.
Providing the tools needed for quality and proficiency
The DynaCAD Education Portal is an intuitive, web-based learning environment that gives physicians access to a variety of tools to test proficiency in reading lung screening exams. In addition to clinical papers, video presentations, and quizzes, the Portal provides online training modules with actual CT lung cases complete with patient histories and diagnoses.
Customized matching and sorting of patients
The radiologist or end user has the option to manually merge patient information with disparate MRN’s, name changes, or differing demographic data via the thin client software, simplifying current and prior comparisons.

