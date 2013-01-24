DynaCAD Lung Advanced visualization for CT chest exams

DynaCAD Lung is a vendor neutral Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) system that provides a robust set of automated tools for radiologists to analyze multi-slice CT exams of the chest. With flexible report templates and automated image registration, DynaCAD Lung helps facilitate synchronous display and navigation of multiple patient exams for initial review and easy follow-up comparison of current and prior study findings.