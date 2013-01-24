DynaCAD Prostate Advanced visualization for prostate MRI analysis

DynaCAD is a multi-vendor prostate MR image analysis system that boosts analytic capabilities and workflow, processing and displaying 3D images in ready-to-read, custom hanging protocols. Images can be transferred directly from the MRI to DynaCAD for automatic processing. Upon case completion, key images, statistical data, and prostate PI-RADS® reports can be automatically transferred to PACS for archiving.