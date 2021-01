To put it simply, priorities have changed, drastically. During this time of crisis, the priority for health IT leaders has shifted away from implementing innovations that result in significant changes to workflow, even if the return on investment could be positive in the long run. At Philips, we recognize that now, more than ever, you need products and processes that have demonstrated their abilities to alleviate newfound priorities and concerns – and you need them now. All the better if they feature remote installation and virtual staff training.



A ‘new normal’ is being shaped as the healthcare industry experiences an unprecedented time that will profoundly transform operations going forward, while healthcare institutions must continue to perform and deliver towards achieving the Quadruple Aim. Philips remains focused on advancing digital transformation with innovations that truly address the challenges faced by healthcare providers, both amid COVID-19 and beyond.



With the environment and priorities shifting daily, there are a lot of unanswered questions. These may include, “With some staff working from home, how do we maintain secure business continuity without risking patient data?” or “How can care coordination and decision-making be improved through secure patient data exchange?” or “How can technology help manage oncology and cardiology care amid a healthcare crisis?”



As a trusted partner, we at Philips believe there is always a way to make a difference, and we are here to help the health IT community navigate this new environment. As part of our commitment to provide support and guidance, we will be answering these and other pressing questions in an upcoming series of communications.