UroNav MR/Ultrasound guided fusion biopsy system

UroNav fuses pre-biopsy MR images of the prostate with ultrasound-guided biopsy images in real time, for excellent delineation of the prostate and suspicious lesions, as well as clear visualization of the biopsy needle path. Combining electromagnetic tracking and navigation with an onboard computer and a real-time imaging interface, UroNav brings precision targeting to your clinical practice in one easy-to-use, mobile workstation.